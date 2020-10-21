Big Story | Reliance Jio, Qualcomm successfully tests out 5G technology

Reliance Jio and Qualcomm have successfully tested 5G technology in India.

Both companies in a statement said they have achieved speeds of a mammoth 1 Gbps on Jio’s 5G solution using Qualcomm's platform.

This development puts India in a niche club of few countries like US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany that offer 1 Gbps speeds to 5G users.

What else will the indigenous 5G technology offer? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.