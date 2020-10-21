172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|big-story-reliance-jio-qualcomm-successfully-tests-out-5g-technology-5994011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Reliance Jio, Qualcomm successfully tests out 5G technology

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio and Qualcomm have successfully tested 5G technology in India.

Both companies in a statement said they have achieved speeds of a mammoth 1 Gbps on Jio’s 5G solution using Qualcomm's platform.

This development puts India in a niche club of few countries like US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany that offer 1 Gbps speeds to 5G users.

What else will the indigenous 5G technology offer? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 05:05 pm

