Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags Rs 1,000 crore orders from Telangana

Bharat Heavy Electricals gets two orders worth Rs 1,000 crore from Telangana.

State-run power equipment maker BHEL has bagged two orders worth Rs 1,000 crore from Telangana. The orders from Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO) are for supply and installation of emission control equipment at Kothagudem and Bhadradri thermal power stations, BHEL said in a statement.

The installation of Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems will control the emission of sulphur oxides at the two power plants, it said.

BHEL is executing these projects on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

The power sector has seen an uptick in the ordering of emission control equipment due to the revised and more stringent emission norms notified by the environment ministry.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #TSGENCO

