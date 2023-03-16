Bharti-backed OneWeb gears up for March 26 launch aboard ISRO's LVM-III

This will be the company's 18th launch to-date and its third this year.

Bharti-backed OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will be targeting to launch 36 satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation by March 26, the company said in a release on March 16.

This launch will take place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota aboard ISRO's heaviest launch vehicle, Launch Vehicle Mark-III to LEO.

This will be the company's 18th launch to-date and its third this year. This launch will also enable the company to complete its LEO satellite constellation, and aid the company's plans to initiative global coverage this year.

Through these satellites, OneWeb aimsto provide high-speed, low-latency solutions for communities, enterprises, and governments around the world.

This mission also marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries.

Across India, OneWeb said it will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities, and schools, including remote areas across the country.