Bharti Airtel to acquire 3.33% additional stake in Avaada MHBuldhana

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm has earlier acquired 5.2 percent stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal.

PTI
March 23, 2021 / 10:15 PM IST
Telecom (Representative image)

 
 
Bharti Airtel said it will acquire an additional 3.3 per cent stake in special purpose vehicle Avaada MHBuldhana that has been formed for owning and operating a captive power plant.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm has earlier acquired 5.2 per cent stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal.

"…we wish to inform you that the company has further agreed on March 22, 2021 for acquisition of additional 2,914,100 equity shares , approximately 3.33 per cent, ….in Avaada MHBuldhan Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating captive power plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction is expected to be completed by April 30, the filing said.
PTI
TAGS: #Avaada MHBuldhana #Bharti Airtel #Business
first published: Mar 23, 2021 10:15 pm

