Bharti Airtel launches Rs 2,498 prepaid plan with 2GB data daily for 365 days

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new yearly prepaid plan at Rs 2,498 that offers 2GB data every day for its users.

Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network within India is offered in this newly introduced prepaid plan, apart from the daily data it also provides 100 SMSs on a daily basis.

Free subscription to Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream is included in this newly-launched prepaid plan of RS 2,498. Hellotunes, antivirus and classes from Shaw Academy from 28 days come for free with this. Cashback of Rs 150 on FASTag is also a part of the plan, as per the report.



The Rs 99 plan offers 1GB of data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMs. It is valid for 18 days.



The Rs 129 plan, on the other hand, offers 1GB of data with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. This plan is valid for 24 days.





Unlike the above mentioned two plans, the Rs 199 plan offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSs per day. It is also valid for 24 days.





Earlier, the company also introduced three new prepaid plans for its users worth Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199.