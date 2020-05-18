App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel launches Rs 2,498 prepaid plan with 2GB data daily for 365 days

Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network within India is offered in this newly introduced prepaid plan, apart from the daily data it also provides 100 SMSs on daily basis.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel has introduced a new yearly prepaid plan at Rs 2,498 that offers 2GB data every day for its users.

Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network within India is offered in this newly introduced prepaid plan, apart from the daily data it also provides 100 SMSs on a daily basis.

Free subscription to Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream is included in this newly-launched prepaid plan of RS 2,498. Hellotunes, antivirus and classes from Shaw Academy from 28 days come for free with this. Cashback of Rs 150 on FASTag is also a part of the plan, as per the report.

Close
Earlier, the company also introduced three new prepaid plans for its users worth Rs 99, Rs 129, Rs 199.

  • The Rs 99 plan offers 1GB of data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMs. It is valid for 18 days.

  • The Rs 129 plan, on the other hand, offers 1GB of data with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. This plan is valid for 24 days.


  • related news

    Unlike the above mentioned two plans, the Rs 199 plan offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSs per day. It is also valid for 24 days.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #New yearly prepaid plan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.