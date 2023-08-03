Bengaluru airport handled 53,751 metric tonnes of perishable cargo during 2022-2023

The export of perishable goods to the United States has tripled compared to 2021-2022

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru handled 53,751 metric tonnes (MT) of perishable cargo during 2022-2023, surpassing the previous year's record of 52,366 MT.

The wide range of perishable cargo includes poultry, floriculture/flowers, fresh vegetables, and fresh fruits. BIAL officials said there is a 3 percent increase in the export of perishable cargo during 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

"Bengaluru airport continues to maintain its dominant position in the export of perishable goods, capturing 27 percent share in total cargo volumes across the entire Indian air cargo market, and 41 percent share among airports in southern India," said a statement from Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates KIA.

Among perishable goods, Bengaluru airport led in the export of poultry and floriculture/flowers in India with a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year and export of 39,865 MT and 1,877 MT, respectively. Additionally, fresh vegetables and fresh fruits were among the top commodities exported from the airport. The export of fresh mangoes, during the same period, witnessed a 10 percent surge in volume.

Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Maldives, UAE, Kuwait and the UK were the top destinations for international exports in 2022-2023. The volume of perishable goods transported to Maldives and Kuwait rebounded to pre-Covid levels, experiencing a substantial 50 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to BIAL.

Further, the export of perishable goods to the United States has tripled compared to 2021-2022. Last year, perishable cargo from the airport went to more than 60 international destinations.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at BIAL said, "Bengaluru airport has played a pivotal role as one of India's leading air cargo contributors, demonstrating exceptional volume shares across both Indian and South Indian airports. As India's leading airport for handling perishable cargo for the third consecutive year, we strive to serve as a vital gateway in the facilitation of seamless export operations, enabling businesses to connect with global markets from Bengaluru."

BIAL has also released a documentary about handling perishable cargo at BLR Airport.