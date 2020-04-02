Zoom app's privacy concerns: Miscreants hack into BARC's COVID-19 conference, post abusive messages

In yet another incident that adds heft to the arguments on privacy concerns related to the use of social media platforms, miscreants hacked into BARC's second post-COVID-19 viewership insights conference hosted via popular videoconferencing app ZOOM.

The hackers took over host controls and posted abusive messages on the participants' chat window. There were over 600 participants in the conference.

The miscreants defaced all the slides and played random videos.