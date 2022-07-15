JC Flowers to be base bidder for YES Bank's sale of Rs 48,000 crore of toxic loans

(Representative image)

Private sector lender YES Bank has approved JC Flowers ARC to be the base bidder for proposed sale of the bank’s identified stressed loan pool amounting up to Rs 48,000 Crores, the lender informed exchanges on July 15.

“In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the Bank proposes to run a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis for sale of such portfolio using the JC Flowers ARC’s bid as the base bid,” it said in an exchange notice today.

As per the notice, the bank’s Board approved the proposed transaction deal on May 6, following which the final approval from the Board Credit Committee came on July 13. The lender has signed a binding term sheet with JCF ARC LLC, and JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (“JC Flowers ARC”) for strategic partnership, as per the notice.

“Having subsequently fulfilled the requisite pre-conditions, the said term sheet has now become effective as on July 15, 2022,” it said.

Moneycontrol first reported on May 3 that the bank will conduct the ARC sale via Swiss Challenge basis.

“We are at a really advanced stage of finalisation of our partner. This can happen any day. As per regulations, banks are not permitted to invest more than 20 percent. So, our participation will be maximum to the extent of 20 percent,” YES Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Prashant Kumar told Moneycontrol.

“The formation of ARC will be done in a very transparent way in terms of what the partner has identified and which bid has been finalised. Then it could also be offered to another ARC in a SWISS challenge mode,” he said.

When asked whether the bank will find adequate buyers for the proposed ARC, Kumar said he thinks that in the current market, there are not adequate ARCs which are able to demonstrate a good recovery trajectory.

“It is important to set up some of the creditable ARCs in our country because there is a huge-stressed assets market. Our thought process is that this ARC should not only resolve this pool of assets but also become a creditable ARC in the market and start aggregating stressed pools from other banks and financial institutions,” he said.

When asked on competition from the now nearly operational NARCL, Kumar said the stressed loan markets in India is large and healthy competition was needed in the markets.

As on March end, YES Bank’s GNPA ratio stood at 13.9 per cent as against 15.4 per cent last year and 14.7 per cent last quarter. The net NPA was at 4.5 per cent as on March 31, lower than 5.9 per cent last fiscal and 5.3 per cent as on December 31.

In absolute terms, the lender’s GNPAs stood at Rs 36,479 as on March end, lower than Rs 39,034 crore a year ago. The lender’s gross restructured loans stood at Rs 6,752 crore as on March end, while 61 day-90 days loan overdue book stood at Rs 1,264 crore during the same period. ENDS