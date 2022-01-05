Bank of Baroda Q3 Net Profit seen up 57.5% YoY to Rs. 1,671 cr: Motilal Oswal

Next on the list is public sector Bank of Baroda (BoB) with an interest rate of 6.75 percent. If you were to take a Rs 75-lakh home loan with a tenure of 20 years, your EMI will amount to Rs 57,027.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 1,671 crore up 57.5% year-on-year (down 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,857.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 3.6% Y-o-Y (down 7.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,252.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More