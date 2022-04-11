English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR across tenors by 0.05%

    The benchmark one-year tenor MLCR will rise to 7.35 percent.

    PTI
    April 11, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates by 0.05 percent across tenors with effect from April 12, 2022.

    The benchmark one-year tenor MLCR will rise to 7.35 percent.

    The bank has approved the review of marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from April 12, 2022, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

    The overnight, one-month, three-month and six-month MCLRs have been hiked by 0.05 percent each to 6.50 percent, 6.95 percent, 7.10 percent and 7.20 percent respectively.

    The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR will make consumer loans such as personal, auto and home loans pricey among others.

    Close

    Notably, the Reserve Bank in its monetary policy last week kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

    However, it said to prioritise inflation over growth going ahead, as the geopolitical tensions have fuelled price rise across the globe.

    Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading at Rs 121.65, up 1.08 percent from the previous close.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Business #MCLR
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.