Bandhan Bank Q4 Net Profit may dip 56.4% YoY to Rs. 829 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects Bandhan Bank to report net profit at Rs. 829 crore down 56.4% year-on-year (up 185.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,298.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 30.6% Y-o-Y (down 8.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,750.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

