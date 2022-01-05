Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 164.1% YoY to Rs. 2,948.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

axis-bank_60435569

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Axis Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,948.7 crore up 164.1% year-on-year (down 5.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,109 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 7.6% Y-o-Y (up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,559 crore.

