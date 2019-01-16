App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Audi India resumes sales at Gurugram, ropes in new dealer partner

The company has roped in Kristan Auto as dealer partner to run its sales and service facility, which became operational on Wednesday, at Gurugram in the National Capital Region (NCR), Audi India said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
After getting a hit on sales last year due to the closure of its largest dealer location, German luxury car maker Audi on Wednesday said it has restarted selling vehicles in Gurugram through a new partner.

In September 2018, Audi India closed an outlet in Gurugram and one in the national capital after terminating Zenica Cars India as one of its dealers.

In September 2018, Audi India closed an outlet in Gurugram and one in the national capital after terminating Zenica Cars India as one of its dealers.

It followed the arrest of promoters of Zenica Cars India while trying to flee from the country after defaulting on a loan worth Rs 270 crore.

Zenica Cars India was also operating Audi Approved Plus outlet in Gurugram to sell pre-owned cars of the company besides running the company's service centre.

Commenting on the resumption of sales and service facility at Gurugram, Audi India Head Rahil Ansari said in a statement: "Audi Gurugram will cater to what has been traditionally our largest market in India."

Last week, Audi India reported an 18 per cent decline in sales at 6,463 units in 2018 with the closure of the single-largest dealer location impacting sales.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 04:59 pm

