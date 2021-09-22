MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AU Small Finance Bank issues over 40,000 credit cards since inception

Of the total credit card issued, over 50 per cent of customers are first time users in more than 150 districts of the country since launch.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said it has issued over 40,000 credit cards since its launch a few months back, and more than half of them are first time users. "AU Small Finance Bank, the first SFB in India to launch its own range of credit cards, has issued 40,000 plus credit cards," AU SFB said in a release.

Of the total credit card issued, over 50 per cent of customers are first time users in more than 150 districts of the country since launch, it added. The Jaipur based lender said it is the first SFB to enter semi-urban and rural areas with its own credit cards.

ALSO READ: Senior-level exits haunt AU Small Finance Bank despite management assurances

It also offers a special Altura plus credit card to empower women to experience a limitless living. In future, the bank is also working on bringing out its limited-edition cards, featuring the bank's brand ambassadors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani.

"With our credit cards, besides the suave urban populace, we aim to empower the customers at rural and semi-urban locations. "Having enrolled more than 50 per cent of customers as first-time credit card users in such a short span, I believe we are on our way to a new beginning," Mayank Markanday, Chief of Credit Cards, AU Small Finance Bank said.

Close

Related stories

The bank offers credit cards in four variants: Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta and Zenith.
PTI
Tags: #Aamir Khan #Altura plus credit card #AU Small Finance Bank #Credit Cards #Kiara Advani
first published: Sep 22, 2021 03:12 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.