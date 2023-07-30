Ather 450S pre-bookings open ahead of August 3 launch

Ather Energy’s latest offering the 450S will be launched on August 3. (Representational Image)

Ather Energy, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened pre-bookings for its latest offering, the 450S. Buyers can book the scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 2,500, which is fully refundable.

The Ather 450S, priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), has set the stage for an electrifying showdown with rival Ola Electric’s much-anticipated S1 Air scooter.

With the launch scheduled for August 3, the Ather 450S claims to outperform conventional 125 cc petrol scooters. It has a 3 kWh battery pack, enabling a range of 115 km on a single charge while cruising at 90 kmph.

The 450S is driven by a 6.4 kW electric motor that generates 8.58 bhp power and a peak torque output of 26 Nm, reports said. It looks strikingly similar to its sibling the Ather 450X with subtle cosmetic updates.

The competition in the space is fierce. The Ather 450S squares off against Ola S1, TVS iQube, and Ampere Primus.

Ather Energy also aims to sway customers considering 125 cc ICE-powered scooters by providing an eco-friendly alternative.

Ola Electric recently opened bookings for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter, surprising fans by bringing forward the purchase window by a day earlier than expected.

The company says over 3,000 units were booked within the first few hours. Priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for early birds, the scooter will cost Rs 10,000 more later.

