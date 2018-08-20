Assocham opens representative office in US

Industry body Assocham today said it has opened a representative office in Austin, Texas with a view to strengthen India Inc's presence in the US Chaired by Pavan Abraham, president, PeopleHive LLC, the US office forms part of the chamber's strategic plan to expand into promising markets and strengthen global competitiveness of the Indian businesses, a statement said.

It will also work towards attracting foreign investment to India, it added.

The office will actively promote, support and facilitate investors, entrepreneurs and other leaders across the region and further boost the immense potential for bilateral trade and commerce that exists between India and the US, especially in sectors like defence, natural gas, energy, education, space tech, health care and others, Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.