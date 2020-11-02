172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ashok-leyland-sales-up-1-in-october-at-9989-units-6049601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales up 1% in October at 9,989 units

The company had sold 9,862 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 1 percent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,989 units in October.

Domestic sales declined 2 percent to 8,885 units as against 9,079 units in October 2019, it added.

Total heavy and medium commercial vehicle sales were down 11 percent at 4,588 units as compared to 5,131 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Light commercial vehicles sales were, however, up by 14 percent at 5,401 units as compared to 4,731 units in October last year, the filing added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 10:28 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies

