Apple still dominates tablet market, earns $7.4 billion revenue in Q3 FY2021

Apple held a massive lead over the competition with 31.9 percent market share, with Samsung in second place at 19.6 percent.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
(FIle image of the Apple iPad)

To absolutely no one's surprise, Apple continued to dominate the tablet market in the third quarter of 2021. The company managed to sell 12.9 million tablets worldwide and earned a whopping $7.4 billion in revenue from the sales.

The top five players in the tablet market, according to IDC, in the third quarter were Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Amazon and Huawei.

Apple held a massive lead over the competition with 31.9 percent market share, with Samsung in second place at 19.6 percent. Lenovo and Amazon owned 11 and 10 percent each, while Huawei rounded out the top five with 5 percent market share.

Everyone else in the market accounted for 21 percent market share combined.

Apple CEO Tim Cook commented on the company's Q3 performance by saying, "This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,”

He added, “We’re continuing to press forward in our work to infuse everything we make with the values that define us — by inspiring a new generation of developers to learn to code, moving closer to our 2030 environment goal, and engaging in the urgent work of building a more equitable future.”
Tags: #Apple #iPad #iPad mini #iPad Pro
first published: Aug 1, 2021 01:17 pm

