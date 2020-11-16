Apple joins Next G Alliance to help develop 6G technology

Apple has become the latest member to join a coalition of firms looking to define and develop 6G, the next-generation mobile technology.

The main aim of this group is to establish North America as a major player in the development of 6G, according to a recent announcement made by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) technology company.

Apple joins the group whose members include Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG, Mavenir, MITRE, and VMware.

Next G Alliance was launched by AITS last month after being backed by top American and Canadian operators like Ericsson and Nokia among others, IANS reported.

"Designed to set the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology, the Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal: to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development," ATIS said in a statement.

According to Next G alliance, their work will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardisation, and market readiness.

“Our Founding Members represent leading industry stakeholders driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller in a statement.

“As part of the Next G Alliance, they demonstrate their commitment to setting the course to advance North American mobile technology leadership into the future," she added.

The group will be holding its first meeting for members on November 16 to set the initiative's overarching direction and strategy.

--With inputs from IANS