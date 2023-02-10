English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    UP Investor Summit: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio School, AI Doctor to aid education, healthcare

    RIL will invest Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next four years spanning telecom, retail and new energy sectors, which will create over 1 lakh jobs, Ambani has said

    Subhankar Paul
    February 10, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
    Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

    Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

    Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on February 10 announced two initiatives to boost education and healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, as he shared the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s plan to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the country’s most populous state.

    “We plan to pilot our two new innovative initiatives, Jio School and Jio AI Doctor, to bring top-class education and healthcare most affordably to villages and small towns across the state of Uttar Pradesh,” Ambani said while addressing the Global Investor Summit 2023 in state capital Lucknow.

    At the inaugural session of the summit, the RIL chairman announced investments worth Rs 75,000 crore over the next four years spanning telecom, retail and new energy sectors.

    “Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover every town and village in this state by December of 2023. That is in 10 months from today,” Ambani said.