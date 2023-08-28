English
    Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as new country chair

    PTI
    August 28, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    Shell India on Monday announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new country chair of the company, effective from October 1, 2023. Tripathy will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been country chair since 2016, the company said in a statement.

    "As Country Chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. Mansi will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi, her home city, to take up the role," it said.

    A graduate from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Tripaty has an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

    Prior to this, she was vice president of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific and has held other roles in the company, including managing director of Shell Lubricants India and country marketing officer. She joined the company from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.

