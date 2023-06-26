English
    Coming Soon! A prepaid card for the Bharat market from RuPay and Payworld

    Payworld has so far disbursed around Rs 15 crore of loans presently and has a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of around Rs 12,000 crore grown by around 30% year on Year. Payworld expects to grow at a rate of 50% and more in the coming years

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    June 26, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST
    Bharat-focussed fintech platform Payworld is in its final stages of launching a prepaid card in collaboration with RuPay for its consumers in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities as well as in the rural areas to use it to pay for purchases made on merchant websites or offline stores and plans to clock a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) growth of 50 percent year-on-year. “This is a prepaid card backed by a wallet and consumers can use the pre-paid cards across...

