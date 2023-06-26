Coming Soon! A prepaid card for the Bharat market from RuPay and Payworld

Bharat-focussed fintech platform Payworld is in its final stages of launching a prepaid card in collaboration with RuPay for its consumers in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities as well as in the rural areas to use it to pay for purchases made on merchant websites or offline stores and plans to clock a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) growth of 50 percent year-on-year. “This is a prepaid card backed by a wallet and consumers can use the pre-paid cards across...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Geopolitical shadow on markets grows longer
Jun 26, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: PM Modi struck two significant deals with US, a counter weather system to mitig...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers