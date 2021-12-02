Maruti to increase prices, hike to depend on model

In a filing on December 2, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would increase prices in January 2022, owing to an increase in input costs. The price hike shall vary for different models.

Notably, this is the fourth time in the last one year and the third time in less than six months that the automobile manufacturer has increased prices, with hikes previously announced in March, July and September as well.

“Over the past year, the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti informed in an exchange filing.

