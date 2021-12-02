MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Maruti to increase prices, hike to depend on model

Notably, this is the fourth time in this year and the third time in less than 6 months that the automobile manufacturer has increased prices, with hikes previously announced in March, July and September as well.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

In a filing on December 2, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would increase prices in January 2022, owing to an increase in input costs. The price hike shall vary for different models.

Notably, this is the fourth time in the last one year and the third time in less than six months that the automobile manufacturer has increased prices, with hikes previously announced in March, July and September as well.

Parts shortage dents Maruti Suzuki sales to 139,184 units in November

“Over the past year, the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the Company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," Maruti informed in an exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Eeco van by Rs 8,000

Close
Vehicle production at two of its manufacturing locations in the country could fall between 80-85 percent of its normal capacity this month due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage that has gripped the automobile industry hard,
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #automobile #Car-maker Maruti #Maruti & Co
first published: Dec 2, 2021 01:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.