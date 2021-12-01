Parts shortage dents Maruti Suzuki sales to 139,184 units in November

Representative Image

Shortage in electronic components weighed on India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki with sales going down to 1,39,184 units in November as against 1,53,223 units it had reported a year ago.

The sales figure for November 2021 includes domestic sales of 1,13,017 units and sales to other OEMs of 4,774 units. The total domestic passenger vehicle sales came down to 109,726 units from 135,775 in November 2020.

Maruti, however, recorded its highest-ever monthly exports of 21,393 vehicles during the month under review.

“The shortage (in electronic components) primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement on December 1.

The company expects this shortage to affect their vehicle production in December as well both in Haryana and Gujarat.

"Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal production,” it said on November 30.

The company’s production capacity at Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum.

It also announced an increase in prices of all non-cargo variants of its Eeco van by Rs 8,000 owing to the introduction of the passenger airbag. The increase in price is effective from November 30, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Prices of the passenger version of Eeco starts at Rs 4.3 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.6 lakh, while the ambulance version is priced at Rs 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Earlier in September this year, the company had increased the prices of its entire product range, except Celerio, by up to 1.9 per cent. It was the third price hike of its passenger vehicles this year.