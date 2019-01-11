App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I Linking your driving licence with Aadhaar

Will the government's move help catch those driving with duplicate licences, or will it streamline payments of fines? Tune in for more.

The government is planning to introduce a law to make it mandatory for the masses to link their driving licence to Aadhaar. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently said a law will soon be passed in this regard.

But how will the move help catch those driving vehicles with duplicate licences, or will it streamline payments of fines levied on those who violate traffic rules? Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury has all the details about the government's move.

Tune in for more.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 11:12 pm

tags #Aaadhar card #Business #driving licences #video

