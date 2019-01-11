Macro@Moneycontrol I Linking your driving licence with Aadhaar

The government is planning to introduce a law to make it mandatory for the masses to link their driving licence to Aadhaar. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently said a law will soon be passed in this regard.

But how will the move help catch those driving vehicles with duplicate licences, or will it streamline payments of fines levied on those who violate traffic rules? Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury has all the details about the government's move.

Tune in for more.