Exclusive: India's UPI could inspire global refugee payment system, says UNICC director Sameer Chauhan

United Nations International Computing Centre’s (UNICC) director Sameer Chauhan

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure could be an inspiration for a global not-for-profit payment system for refugees, said United Nations International Computing Centre’s (UNICC) director Sameer Chauhan in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

“During the war in Ukraine, UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) issued monthly payments to refugees using debit cards, but faced challenges like lost cards and limited access to funds. So, in late 2022 we (UNICC) successfully piloted a crypto-based solution where refugees with mobile phones received crypto payments tied to US stablecoin. However, India's UPI infrastructure could be the inspiration for a global not-for-profit payment system for refugees,” Chauhan said.

In February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended UPI services for inbound travellers from G-20 countries. In the same month, India and Singapore also signed a pact to launch cross-border connectivity between UPI and its Singapore counterpart, PayNow. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in February that India has also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries that want to adopt UPI for digital payments.

This statement comes at a time when the UNICC is looking to establish its first office in India later this year, marking its strategic expansion into the Global South. With over five decades of operation and as the largest partner for digital solutions and cybersecurity within the UN system, UNICC has seen growing demand for resources based in the country.

The proposed New Delhi-based office is expected to provide collaboration with India’s technology and innovation sectors, allowing for greater interaction and knowledge sharing with both the private sector and the government, and also giving a home to the large pool of UNICC consultants already in the country, according to Chauhan.

Around 25 percent of UNICC's consultants are currently based in India and nearly 20 percent of its personnel globally are Indian nationals.

The establishment of a UNICC office in India has received strong initial support from the Indian government, Chauhan said. “It's been incredible. I have to say, every person from the Indian team that I've met has been strongly supportive. Starting with the Indian Embassy in Geneva, they’ve been strong supporters throughout, the entire team. To the point that we had considerable forward momentum last year, and we're hopeful later this year we can open our doors,” said Chauhan.

UNICC plays a crucial role in hosting mission-critical systems for various UN agencies, including those focused on refugees, children, and women. The organisation also works to strengthen the UN’s cybersecurity posture through its Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence based in Valencia, Spain. On all these fronts, UNICC's expansion into India presents new opportunities to leverage the country’s technological prowess.

“India's tech stack, developed through collaboration between the government and the private sector and at a scale that serves over a billion people, offers valuable expertise and solutions that can be shared globally,” Chauhan said.

By working with Indian universities, startups, and the tech industry, Chauhan said that he believes UNICC can harness India's talent and innovation to address critical challenges and help meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), partnering with the Indian government in deploying solutions that have worked at scale in the country.

The establishment of the UNICC office in India will also allow the organisation to expand its cybersecurity operations and support the complex business needs of its partners in real-time from more time zones, complementing existing centres in Europe and the US, according to Chauhan.

Overall, UNICC’s director sees the development of an India office as a smart business move: “At the end of the day, our job is to find the best talent available. We are focused on technology, and to do that effectively, we need highly talented people. That is a key differentiator for us. And to me, that is the secret sauce.”

“In India, the talent pool is so deep and so wide that it is unmatched anywhere else in the world. And more than just the talent, it is the classic "jugaad." Indians know how to make things work, and the can-do attitude that exists here makes the country buzz every day. That is what we would like to tap into,” Chauhan added.

Regarding emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI), Chauhan expressed concerns about the potential negative impacts if not deployed responsibly, but noted that the organisation aims to play a positive role in shaping the rollout of AI technologies by UN partners to ensure they align with the UN’s mission of creating a more equitable world. “It is important for us, at UNICC, to help others develop literacy around AI and make sure we operate as responsible stewards for AI technology within the UN system,” said Chauhan.