India's G20 ministerial declaration to focus on security, digital public infrastructure, and skilling: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

File Photo

India's ministerial declaration as part of its G20 presidency will prioritise security, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and skilling, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on June 12.

The third Digital Working Group meeting of the G20, which began on June 12 in Pune, will focus on drafting the declaration. The declaration will be finalised at the fourth working group meeting, which will be held in Bengaluru in August.

A G20 declaration is a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the G20 summit. It summarises the member countries' promises to the world and their strategies for overcoming the challenges at hand. India is currently the G20 president.

"Those (skilling, DPI and security) remain the priority. It has been welcomed in every other multilateral forum and this is the future as the world sees it," Chandrasekhar said while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Global DPI Summit in Pune.

During the inauguration of the Global DPI Summit, India signed MoUs with Armenia, Sierra Leone and Suriname. These countries will leverage India's DPI such as digital payments and so on.

The G20 Bali Declaration of 2022, which was adopted when Indonesia was the president of the G20 countries, focuses on financial stability, humanitarian crisis, poverty, and aid to least-developed nations among other things.