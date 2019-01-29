App
Announcements
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 08:40 PM IST

Editor's Take | Congress' new promise: A UBI by another name?

Although Gandhi didn't share how he plans to implement the scheme, here's how it could impact the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi has announced that his party would roll-out a guaranteed minimum income scheme or Universal Basic Income (UBI) for the poor across the country should the Congress be voted back to power at the Centre.

Although the Congress president didn't share much details about how he plans to implement the scheme, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor delves into how the scheme could impact the economy.

To know more, watch the video.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #economic #Editor's Take #India #Rahul Gandhi #UBI #video

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

