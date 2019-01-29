Editor's Take | Congress' new promise: A UBI by another name?

Although Gandhi didn't share how he plans to implement the scheme, here's how it could impact the economy.
Rahul Gandhi has announced that his party would roll-out a guaranteed minimum income scheme or Universal Basic Income (UBI) for the poor across the country should the Congress be voted back to power at the Centre.
Although the Congress president didn't share much details about how he plans to implement the scheme, Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor delves into how the scheme could impact the economy.To know more, watch the video.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 08:40 pm