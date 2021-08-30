Burger King India: Will the proposed acquisition create shareholder value?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Burger King India Ltd (BKIL; CMP: Rs 171; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,574 crore) plans to acquire 85 per cent stake in PT Sari Burger Indonesia (BK Indonesia). As in the Indian market, BKIL will have exclusive rights to operate the Burger King franchisee in Indonesia till 2039. This would open a huge growth opportunity for BKIL and the company has highlighted an aggressive store expansion strategy, with focus on adding new menu items. Moreover, the acquisition is at attractive valuations, after...