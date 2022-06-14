Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit revises interest rates by up to 20 bps| Earn up to 7.60% p.a. on your savings

Finance Fixed Deposit has once again increased its FD rates and is offering all investors a chance to earn stable interest rates up to 7.60% p.a. The company has revised its rates for all individuals looking for stable growth in their savings to assure financial security in the future.

Following the change, deposits with a term of 36 to 60 months will yield a cumulative return of 7.20% p.a., while deposits with a term of 24 to 35 months would yield 6.60% p.a. The interest rate on FDs increased by 10 basis points to 5.85% p.a. for the period from 12 to 23 months.

On their deposits, senior folks receive an additional fixed deposit rate advantage of up to 0.25 percent each year.

Interest rates on special FDs, which allow you to choose certain tenors, have also increased by 5-20 basis points across all eligible tenures.

Customers under 60 years of age can earn up to 7.60 percent p.a. on a 44-month FD, while senior persons can earn up to 7.35 percent p.a. on the same tenor.

Bajaj Finance FD rates

Tenor in months Cumulative (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens 12 – 23 5.85 6.10 5.70 5.94 5.73 5.97 5.77 6.01 5.85 6.10 24 – 35 6.60 6.85 6.41 6.64 6.44 6.68 6.49 6.74 6.60 6.85 36 - 60 7.20 7.45 6.97 7.21 7.01 7.25 7.08 7.32 7.20 7.45

Smart investing in fixed deposit can help you receive timely returns on your money in addition to helping you manage rising inflation. The revised interest rates are as follows:

Bajaj Finance Special FD interest rates:

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits has also included special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.60% p.a.

For a tenor of 44 months, customers below 60 years of age can enjoy an FD interest rate of 7.20% p.a., while senior citizens can earn up to 7.45% p.a.

Period in months At Maturity (% p.a.) Monthly (% p.a.) Quarterly (% p.a.) Half Yearly (% p.a.) Annual (% p.a.) Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens Below 60 years Senior Citizens 15 6.05 6.30 5.89 6.13 5.92 6.16 5.96 6.20 6.05 6.30 18 6.15 6.40 5.98 6.22 6.01 6.25 6.06 6.30 6.15 6.40 22 6.30 6.55 6.13 6.36 6.16 6.40 6.20 6.45 6.30 6.55 30 6.70 6.95 6.50 6.74 6.54 6.78 6.59 6.83 6.70 6.95 33 6.95 7.20 6.74 6.97 6.78 7.01 6.83 7.08 6.95 7.20 44 7.35 7.60 7.11 7.35 7.16 7.39 7.22 7.46 7.35 7.60

The special interest rate table for customers is as follows:

In addition to the high FD rates, the Bajaj Finance FD extends all these features to ensure that you have a genuinely favourable experience. To get started today and make the most of your savings, use the FD calculator, forecast your earnings, and invest online in just a few clicks!

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article