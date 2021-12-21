MARKET NEWS

Apple to start iPhone 13 production in India from February 2022

Notably, relatively lower-priced models of iPhone, namely iPhone 11 and 12 account for maximum sales in India. Apple manufactures 70 percent of all smartphones it sells within the country.

Ira Puranik
December 21, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Companies like Apple and Google say their fees cover the security and marketing benefits their app stores provide. (Representative image: Reuters)

In a bid to bolster iPhone manufacturing capacity in India, Apple has already begun trial production of its latest flagship iPhone 13 at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. The commercial production of the smartphone in the same facility will potentially start in February 2022, catering both to domestic markets and exports.

Per reports, this endeavour will help Apple improve its global market supplies. Around 20-30 percent of India's production is usually earmarked for exports, The Economic Times reported on December 21.

The US technology major, which has plans to make all its top-selling smartphone models within the country has also managed to secure the supply of semiconductor chips, which are currently in immense shortage all across the world.

Notably, relatively lower-priced models of iPhone, namely iPhone 11 and 12 account for maximum sales in India. Apple manufactures 70 percent of all smartphones it sells within the country.

The Foxconn plant near Chennai is already home to the production of iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Additionally, iPhone SE manufacturing takes place in the Wistron plant, Bengaluru.

The addition of the iPhone 13 to India's production repertoire will immensely benefit Apple, given that it is the largest selling model in the country. However, the tech giant has no plans to produce the other variants of the iPhone 13, which include its Pro and Pro Max version in India.
