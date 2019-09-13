App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 10:09 PM IST

Andhra Bank board okays merger with Union Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced the merger of Oriental Bank of Commerce and UnitedBankwith Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank would merged with Union Bank of India.

The board of directors of Andhra Bank on Friday accorded in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India as the anchor bank.

"In continuation to our letter dated September 11, 2019 regarding intimation of meeting of board of directors of the bank, we wish to inform you that the board in its meeting held on September 13, 2019 has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for the amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank of lndia as the anchor bank, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals," the public sector bank said in a filing on the BSE.

Besides, IndianBankwould be merged with AllahabadBank, making it the seventh largest state-ownedbank.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Andhra Bank #Business #Union Bank of India

