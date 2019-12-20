Anand Mahindra to become non-executive chairman, M&M board approves transition

The board has approved the transition of Anand Mahindra's role from chairman to non-executive chairman
The board of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has approved the transition of Anand Mahindra's role from chairman to non-executive chairman, the automajor said in a statement. Pawan Goenka has been re-designated as the managing director and CEO up to November 11, 2020.
In other changes, Anish Shah has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) till April 2021. After April 2, 2021, he will assume charge as the MD and CEO of the company for a three-year period.
Shah was previously Group President (Strategy) for the Mahindra Group and a member of the group executive board.
VS Parthasarathy is going to step down as CFO on April 1, 2020. The board approved the appointment of Rajesh Jejurikar, currently President — Farm Equipment Sector, as an additional director from April 1.
CP Gurnani will now be an additional director from April 15, 2020. He will be Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 01:23 pm