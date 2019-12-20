App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra to become non-executive chairman, M&M board approves transition

The board has approved the transition of Anand Mahindra's role from chairman to non-executive chairman

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has approved the transition of Anand Mahindra's role from chairman to non-executive chairman, the automajor said in a statement. Pawan Goenka has been re-designated as the managing director and CEO up to November 11, 2020.

In other changes, Anish Shah has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) till April 2021. After April 2, 2021, he will assume charge as the MD and CEO of the company for a three-year period.

Shah was previously Group President (Strategy) for the Mahindra Group and a member of the group executive board.

VS Parthasarathy is going to step down as CFO on April 1, 2020. The board approved the appointment of Rajesh Jejurikar, currently President — Farm Equipment Sector, as an additional director from April 1.
CP Gurnani will now be an additional director from April 15, 2020. He will be Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #(M&M #Anand Mahindra #Business #Pawan Goenka

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.