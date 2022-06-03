Amazon global consumer CEO Dave Clark to resign on July 1

File image of senior Amazon official Dave Clark (Image: Reuters)

Dave Clark, Amazon's chief executive officer for worldwide consumer business, will resign on July 1, the company said in a regulatory filing on June 3.

Clark's exit will mark an end to his 23-year-old stint with the company. Apart from heading the e-commerce giant's global consumer business, he was also counted among the closest aides of company's CEO Andy Jassy.

Jassy, in a blog post, hailed Clark's contribution towards Amazon over the past several years, particularly in the recent past which was marked by challenges for the company.

“The past few years have been among the most challenging and unpredictable we’ve faced in the history of Amazon’s Consumer business, and I’m particularly appreciative of Dave’s leadership during that time,” Jassy said.

Clark was appointed at the helm of worldwide consumer business in 2020, following the exit of Amazon veteran Jeff Wilke. He was earlier functioning as the company's senior vice president of retail operations.

His tenure with Amazon dates back to 1999, as he started working in the operations department. Over the years, Clark was credited for strengthening Amazon's logistics division. His sharp scrutiny of the logistics operations and the ability to spot any form of error had earned him the nickname of "The Sniper" within the company's internal circles, Bloomberg had earlier reported.

Under his current role, as the head of global consumer business, Clark is in-charge of monitoring the Amazon Prime subscription business, the online stores, and the marketplace of third-party sellers.