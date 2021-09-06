MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Aleor Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic antibacterial gel

Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Metronidazole gel USP, 1 percent, Alembic Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator for generic Metronidazole gel, used in the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

Aleor Dermaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Metronidazole gel USP, 1 percent, Alembic Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The product is a generic version of Galderma Laboratories LP's Metrogel gel 1 percent, it added.

According to IQVIA, Metronidazole Gel, USP 1 percent, has an estimated market size of USD 29 million for twelve months ending June 2021, Alembic Pharma said.

The product is indicated for the topical treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. Aleor had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA, it added.

Close

The company has a cumulative total of 149 ANDA approvals (132 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA, Alembic Pharma said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 783 per scrip on BSE, up 1.10 percent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Aleor Permaceuticals #Business #Companies
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.