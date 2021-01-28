MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
LIVE Now :Watch Life Goals Masterclass with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and learn how to make ‘Smart investments for a secure retirement’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Aircel might seek NCLT permission to sell non-spectrum assets: Report

Aircel and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are currently in a legal tussle over the spectrum sale.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
(Image: Pixabay)

(Image: Pixabay)

Aircel is planning to file an appeal in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) for permission to sell non-spectrum assets such as fibre, enterprise, bulk SMS business and data centre.

The telecom company, which is going through insolvency proceedings, intends to use the money for maintenance and payment of staff's salaries, The Economic Times reported.

Aircel and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) are currently in a legal tussle over the spectrum sale.

"An option is to appeal to the NCLT to allow us to sell assets, besides spectrum, put money in the escrow account and use it for maintenance and paying the roughly 200 employees," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Aircel had filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Deloitte, the resolution professional, is managing Aircel’s assets sale process.

Deloitte declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

In September 2020, the Supreme Court said The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) should decide on spectrum sale by Aircel's creditors.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aircel #Business
first published: Jan 28, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.