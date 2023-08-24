AI-skilled workforce in India increased 14x over 8 years, finds LinkedIn report

The survey found that 57 percent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year.

Workforce members skilled in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India have increased 14 times in June 2023 as compared to January 2016, according to a LinkedIn survey. This growth puts India in the top five countries for AI talent increase, alongside Singapore, Finland, Ireland, and Canada.

Professional network platform LinkedIn's 'Future of Work: State of Work @ AI' report highlighted the rising prominence of AI in the workforce.

In its India findings the report found that 43 percent of members saw increase usage of AI in their workplaces over the past year. The surge has prompted 71 percent of Gen Z professionals in the country to recognise that acquiring AI skills could enhance their career prospects.

Every two in three workers said they will learn at least one digital skill this year, with AI and Machine Learning (ML) being among skills listed, the report added.

The survey found that 57 percent of executives are planning to enhance AI use in their organisations next year. This shows that businesses are also actively reskilling their existing workforce in AI skills to remain agile and adaptable.

Further, 91 percent of top executives in India recognized the increased importance of AI skills, surpassing the global average of 72 percent. Seven in every ten professionals, as per the survey believed that soft skills such as creativity and problem solving allowed them to bring a fresh perspective to their work.

“As AI shapes the future of work, India recognises the importance of human potential and the pivotal role that soft skills will play to build a world-class workforce of the future," said Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India.

"With India’s top executives endorsing the potency of interpersonal skills in the age of AI, we’re entering an era that values more fulfilling, human-centric work," Gupta added.