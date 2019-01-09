App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Jet Airways & AirAsia, IndiGo offers domestic flight tickets for Rs 899, international at Rs 3,399

The offer is valid on tickets booked from January 9 to January 13 for travel between January 24 and April 15

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets at Rs 899 for travel across India under its first New Year sale, beginning January 9. The sale, which started at 6 am, offers fares as low as Rs 3,399 for international flights, announced the airline.

The offer is valid on tickets booked from January 9 to January 13 for travel between January 24 and April 15. It covers all flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period, according to the website.

Besides the low fares, the airline is also offering cashback of up to Rs 500 for flyers who make online payments using the MobiKwik wallet.

However, this offer can be only availed once per user. It can be taken on non-stop flights only, which means flyers who wish to book tickets for connecting flights cannot avail benefits of the sale offered by the airline.

related news

The sale is also not applicable on IndiGo’s group bookings, according to the company.

The sale has been clashing with Jet Airways and AirAsia, which are also offering low fares on domestic as well as international flights from India.

Jet Airways, under its ‘Global Sale’ running from January 5 to January 11, is offering up to 50 percent discount on domestic and international flight bookings with certain conditions.

The AirAsia's sale began on January 7 and is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 999 with applicable conditions. The sale will be continued till January 20, during which flyers can book ticket to travel between January 21 and July 31.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.