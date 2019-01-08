App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:05 AM IST

Festive sale: AirAsia offers domestic flight tickets from Rs 999, international at Rs 2,999

The offer is valid on one-way fares for flyers booking flight tickets from January 7 to January 20, 2019 for travel between January 21 and July 31 next year

Moneycontrol News
AirAsia is offering flight tickets as low at Rs 999 under its Festive Sale to kick-start the New Year.

The offer is valid on one-way fares for flyers booking flight tickets from January 7 to January 20, 2019 for travel between January 21 and July 31 next year. While the one-way fare for domestic air ticket starts at as low as Rs 999, for international travel the fares start from Rs 2,999, the airline said in a statement.

The offer covers over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali.

Within India, flyers can book tickets for 19 destinations where AirAsia India provides service. These destinations include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Chennai.

The offer is available on all flights operated by AirAsia's Group network including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X, according to the website.

The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app.

AirAsia BIG Members can also take advantage of the sale by redeeming flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

The airline's move comes days after the government cut jet fuel price by an average 14.4 percent across India. This was the largest cut in jet fuel prices since November 2008.

The Indian aviation sector continues to struggle and the festive season could not bring cheer to the players in the industry. The sector reported a moderate year-on-year (YoY) growth of 11 percent in passengers in November 2018, the lowest in the last four-and-a-half years.

The move could be seen as an attempt to shore up loyal customer base by offering discounts, partly to insulate themselves against a rainy day.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:05 am

