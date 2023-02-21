Adani Ports plans to prepay Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March

live bse live

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is planning to prepay $120.8 million or Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March 2023, news agency Reuters reported on February 21, citing a statement it received from a spokesperson of the company.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Adani Ports also said that, on February 20, it made a payment of Rs 1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that were scheduled to mature on the same day, the report added.

The company, cumulatively, has commercial papers valuing at Rs 2,000 crore, that are due for maturation in March this year, as per the data shared by information service provider Prime Database.

While declaring the results of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, Adani Ports said it had cash and cash equivalents of Rs 6,257 crore as of December 31.

Adani Ports, along with other listed entities of Adani group, have suffered a hammering at the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging "stocks manipulation" and "accounting fraud" by the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate.

The conglomerate's listed firms, including Adani Ports, have shed over Rs 10 lakh crore in the past month's period.

The embattled Adani group, which has rejected all the charges, has been on an overdrive to address investor concerns around debt. It has called off a plan to acquire a coal plant of DB Power for over Rs 7,000 crore and is drawing up a roadmap detailing the repayment schedule of existing debt.

APSEZ on February 8 said it will repay Rs 5,000 crore debt in year financial year starting April and the group would also repay a USD 500 million bridge loan due next month.

With Reuters & PTI inputs