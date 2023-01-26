English
    Adani group looks to invest in petrochem, mining in Azerbaijan

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Asia's richest man Gautam Adani's group is eyeing petrochemical and mining projects in Azerbaijan as the ports-to-energy conglomerate looks to expand the business beyond Indian shores.

    Adani met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Davos last week, according to a statement from the office of the President of Azerbaijan.

    "During the conversation, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's attractiveness for foreign direct investments, the development of the country's economy, and the prospects for cooperation with the Adani Group in petrochemical, mining and metallurgical industries, as well as other areas of mutual interest," it said.

    Adani, in recent years, is on a rapid diversification spree, expanding an empire centred on ports and coal mining to include airports, data centres and cement as well as green energy. A first-generation entrepreneur, Adani, 60, founded the Adani Group in 1988 as a trading company, and its interests now span real estate, ports, airports, power generation, green energy, cement, coal and FMCG.