    Adani dollar bonds rally from record lows after UAE royal boost

    A note from one of the group’s key units, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., rose 3.4 cents on the dollar to 68.8 cents as of 9:47 a.m. in Hong Kong. That pares its drop since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last week alleged “accounting fraud” at Adani group to about 10 cents.

    Bloomberg
    January 31, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
    Adani Group

    Adani Group companies rebounded in the dollar bond market after some dropped to record lows the day before, following a vote of confidence in the Indian conglomerate from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co.

    At least five other Adani group bonds rose by more than 1 cent on Tuesday.
    Abu Dhabi’s International Holding, which is controlled by a key member the emirate’s royal family royal family, voiced its support for Adani group, saying it will invest about $400 million in a follow-on share sale by Adani Enterprises Ltd.

    IHC is at the forefront of a drive to diversify the United Arab Emirates economy. The $2.5 billion share sale at Adani, scheduled to close Tuesday, represents a key test of broader investor sentiment after the Hindenburg report.