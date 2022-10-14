Adani Agri Logistics gets project from FCI to build silo complexes

Representative Image

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Logistics Ltd, announced on October 14 that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has given it a Letter of Award (LoA) following a competitive bidding process, to construct silo complexes at various locations throughout the nation.

The end-to-end integrated logistics service provider has stated that it would build and run cutting-edge silo complexes at four locations, including Kanpur, Gonda, Sandila, and Katihar in Bihar, based on the LoA, with a total silo storage capacity of 3.5 lakh MT, in accordance with the Government of India's goal to modernise India's storage infrastructure.

With the addition of 3.50 lakh MT storage capacity, AALL will now have a total of 15.25 lakh MT of silo storage capacity across 24 locations in India, AALL stated.

Silo complexes, which are mechanized and automated units equipped with temperature and humidity controls, are built to handle, store and preserve food grains. The handling process, from procurement to transportation, is in bulk form catered through containerized movement.

AALL said its initiative, apart from helping general consumers and PDS (Public Distribution System) users, will help farmers in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Farmers currently have to endure a two to three-day wait while their agricultural products pass through the conventional farm-to-mandi procurement chain.

The processing time will only take one to two hours after this project is put into action. This will greatly increase the effectiveness of procurement, the firm's statement said.