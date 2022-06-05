English
    Actor Salman Khan, his father receive threat letter, police files FIR

    The police has further stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
    The police has further stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway.

    The police has further stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway. (File image: PTI)

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter on June 5, said Mumbai police.

    The police further stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway, ANI reported.

    Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of being involved in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, likely had Salman Khan on his radar in 2018, according to a News18 report.

    In 2018, one of Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Salman Khan in relation to the blackbuck killing case. The actor’s security was beefed up in Mumbai after such plans were revealed, according to that report.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Lawrence Bishnoi #Salman Khan #Sidhu Moosewala
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 08:14 pm
