79% app taxi users say 'driver cancelling ride' their top issue in last 12 months: Survey

Among app taxi users, the cancellation of rides by drivers after learning about the destination has emerged as their main point of concern over the past 12 months, suggested the findings of a LocalCircles survey released on April 6.

"Seventy-nine percent app taxi users say 'driver cancelling ride' after finding destination or non-cash mode of payment is the top pain point," the research agency said in a statement.

Up to 45 percent of the cab aggregator service users also flagged concern over surge pricing, claiming that they have been charged "as high as 1.5 times" the normal cost during peak hours.

A few of the survey respondents also marked their angst over the alleged extortionist practices adopted by some app-based taxi drivers.

"It has been reported that some drivers take bookings at odd hours at railway stations and other public places and once the customer arrives, drivers disconnect the taxi app and demand 1.5-2 times price for the same journey," LocalCircles said.

Despite the above issues, a majority of the survey participants said they chose to commute using the app-based taxis due to "convenience".

Around 58 percent of respondents have travelled using cab aggregator services in the last 12 months, the survey said, adding that "the majority of consumers have cited convenience as the top reason why they used app taxis".

While 60 percent of respondents were satisfied with masking and social distancing compliances, only 35 percent were satisfied with hygiene or sanitation compliance.

According to LocalCircles, the survey was conducted among 65,000 app taxi users residing in 324 districts of India, with 66 percent of the participants being men and 34 percent women. The findings will be shared with central and state governments to shed light on the issues raised by the consumers, the agency said.

Notably, Ola and Uber are the two major cab aggregators in India. Both the companies are locked in a cut-throat competition, with estimates of approximately an equal market share. Uber had, in February 2020, claimed that its pan-India market share is above 50 percent.

The Centre had issued the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines in November 2020 to regulate the working of cab aggregators and prevent any form of malpractices.





