50% drop in EPFO exits, shows October data

The number of persons who exited the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in October 2020 is the lowest so far in this fiscal, as per the latest data.

As many as 2,40,163 individuals exited the EPFO against 4,78,316 people in the month of September indicating a nearly 50 percent month-on-month reduction in the number of people who exited the EPFO.

The number of persons who exited the EPFO stood at 6,65,405 in April, 8,34,623 in May, 8,87,567 in June, 7,38,038 in July, and 6,25,659 in August.

Prashant Singh, Vice President and Business Head- Compliance and Payroll Outsourcing, TeamLease Services, said, "The data talks about the sentiment of industry and stability in various sectors like services, pharma, e-commerce, food tech, fintech and Ed tech."

"Returning of migrant workers to their work states with hotels, restaurants and bars opening up (though with defined timelines) has also pushed the stability and continuity of employment. various initiatives taken by state and central government and schemes like Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana have provided an impetus to the local and workers who have stayed back in their home state," he added.

"To add to this the festive season starting early October till December has also raised the sentiments, confidence and overall stability to the economy, employment and growth," Singh noted.

As many as 44,69,771 individuals have exited the EPFO in this fiscal so far.