Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Why did the US change its stand on non-immigrant visas?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what this means for Indian H-1B and L-1 visa holders.

Moneycontrol News

The Trump administration on August 12 relaxed some rules for non-immigrant visa holders, allowing them to enter the United States. The new rules will allow technical specialists, senior-level managers and other workers whose travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the US.

Donald Trump on June 22 had signed a proclamation that suspended non-immigrant visas such as H-1B till the end of the year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published on Aug 13, 2020 10:00 pm

tags #Donald Trump #H-1B visa ban #video

