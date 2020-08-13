3 Point Analysis | Why did the US change its stand on non-immigrant visas?

The Trump administration on August 12 relaxed some rules for non-immigrant visa holders, allowing them to enter the United States. The new rules will allow technical specialists, senior-level managers and other workers whose travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the US.

Donald Trump on June 22 had signed a proclamation that suspended non-immigrant visas such as H-1B till the end of the year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what this means for Indian H-1B and L-1 visa holders.