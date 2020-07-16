3 Point Analysis | What will be the impact of RIL’s ambitious tech plans

Reliance Industries (RIL) announced new offerings at its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM), which included Jio Glass, a new Android-based OS and JioTV+.

Not only has the company designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, it is also developing an Android-based operating system in partnership with Google.

RIL launched Jio Glass which is a mixed reality enabled wearable that enables users to connect with the world virtually.

What will be the impact of these tech plans? What does it mean for the company? Let's find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.