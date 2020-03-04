3-Point Analysis | US Fed cuts policy rate by 50 bps to counter coronavirus-led slowdown

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis of the policy action done and the outlook going forward.
US Federal Reserve cut the policy rate by 50 basis points in an emergency meeting on March 3, 2020, due to evolving risks from coronavirus.
It is an attempt to ring-fence the US economy from the impact of coronavirus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. The surprise decision that came before its regularly-scheduled policy meeting shows the urgency to act to prevent a global recession.
Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-point analysis of the policy action and the outlook going forward.
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 06:07 pm