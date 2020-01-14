3-Point Analysis | Should you buy Tata Global Beverages?

Along with a commendable operating performance in the recent past, Tata Global Beverages continues to execute restructuring initiatives.

Following the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval for the demerger of consumer products business of Tata Chemicals and vesting it with Tata Global Beverages, the company's shares hit a new high of Rs 351.40, up nearly 3 percent intraday on January 13.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of whether it is a good idea to add the company's shares to one's portfolio.