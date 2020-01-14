App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Should you buy Tata Global Beverages?

The company's shares hit a new high of Rs 351.40, up nearly 3 percent intraday on January 13.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Along with a commendable operating performance in the recent past, Tata Global Beverages continues to execute restructuring initiatives.

Following the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval for the demerger of consumer products business of Tata Chemicals and vesting it with Tata Global Beverages, the company's shares hit a new high of Rs 351.40, up nearly 3 percent intraday on January 13.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of whether it is a good idea to add the company's shares to one's portfolio.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Tata Global Beverages #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.